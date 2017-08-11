Petrobras makes oil discovery in Campos Basin pre-salt layer

Petrobras (PBR -1.3% ) says it made its first commercial oil discovery in the pre-salt layer of the Marlim Sul field in the Campos Basin offshore Brazil.

PBR says the discovery during its drilling of the Poraque Alto well "demonstrates the potential for new discoveries in mature basins, with production infrastructure already deployed."

Separately, PBR outlines a plan to spend $17B in investments and sell $8B worth of assets this year in a presentation explaining its Q2 results; PBR also plans to refinance as much as $13B worth of debt and generate ~$27B in cash.