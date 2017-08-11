Energy XXI nixes drilling plans for rest of 2017

Energy XXI Gulf Coast (EXXI -9.5% ) reports mixed results for its development drilling plans in the Gulf of Mexico and cancels plans to spud any additional wells in 2017.

EXXI says it hit pay at one sidetrack in the shallow-water U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the first it has spud successfully spud in nearly two years, and was drilled from an existing platform at a lower than estimated cost; however, it is temporarily abandoning a second development well, which encountered an unanticipated fluid loss zone.

In its Q2 earnings report, EXXI also said it will lower its 2017 capex program to $125M-$155M, including $50-$70M for abandonment activities, from original guidance of $140M-$170M.