Andeavor to move ahead on $225M west Texas crude gathering system

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) says it has received commitments from third-party shippers to proceed with construction of the $225M Conan crude oil gathering pipeline system in west Texas' Delaware Basin.

ANDV (formerly Tesoro) says the first phase of the Conan pipeline system will provide capacity of 250K bbl/day, and future phases may expand capacity up to 500K bbl/day.

Western Refining launched an open season for the Conan system in May; ANDV announced it was buying Western in November for $4.1B and completed the deal on June 1.