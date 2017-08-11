Barclays increases Nvidia price target

Barclays raises Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) price target by $35 to $140.

The price shift comes after the Q2 earnings beat estimates due to strong but potentially short-term cryptocurrency mining demand while the important data center segment didn’t grow as much as expected sequentially.

Barclays says cryptocurrency revenue streams shouldn’t get a multiple because it will eventually become a headwind.

If Nvidia wants to trade at 40x to 50x multiple, the earnings results need to show stronger, cleaner growth in long-term business segments like the data center.

Source: Briefing.com

Nvidia shares closed today down 5.33% .

