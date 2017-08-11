Stocks end three-day slide, but close week with sharp losses

Stocks eked out small gains to cap an otherwise dreary week which saw alarm over the heated rhetoric between the U.S. and North Korea pressure the S&P and Dow indexes to their worst weekly declines since March.

For the week, the Dow fell 1.1%, the S&P slipped 1.4% and the Nasdaq tumbled 1.5%.

Today's action was helped by more tepid inflationary data, with the July Consumer Price Index and core CPI both rising by a less than expected 0.1% in July.

"With weak inflation, if not turning down, it will make it even more difficult for the Fed to do anything, between today's CPI and yesterday's PPI," said Baird chief investment strategist Bruce Bittles. "Are you going to raise rates in this environment?"

Among stock sectors, the S&P 500's most influential groups - techs (+0.8%) and financials (-0.5%) - battled each other from opposite ends of the leaderboard.

Treasury prices moved higher across the curve but buying was heaviest at the front end, as the two-year yield slipped 4 bps to 1.29% while the 10-year yield shed 2 bps to 2.19%.

U.S. crude oil futures rose 0.5% to $48.81/bbl but posted a second straight weekly decline.