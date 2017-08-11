Gold nears $1,300/oz. as safe-haven assets find favor

Gold closed at a two-month high today, settling just $6 shy of $1,300/oz., as tensions between the U.S. and North Korea sparked demand for safe-haven assets.

Gold recently has attracted some high profile advocates such as Ray Dalio of Bridgewater Associates, who urged investors to hedge their risks with gold amid growing global tensions.

Capital Economics says gold is a preferable hedge against geopolitical events that directly involve the U.S. but the metal's recent gains could quickly reverse; “If [the tension] appears to be a lot of hot air, we expect gold prices to fall back quite quickly,” says Capital chief commodities economist Caroline Bain.

Precious metals miners rose during the past three days as other stock sectors fell: ABX +3.2% , FNV +6.8% , NEM +2.2% , GG +3.6% , AEM +3.6% , EGO +5.2% , IAG +3% .

