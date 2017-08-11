Long Island Ice Tea -10% after sales show decline

Long Island Iced Tea (LTEA +4.3% ) is off 9.9% after hours following Q2 report of net sales that showed a decline of 7%.

That's largely due to revenue timing, the company notes. Sales for its ALO Juice product dropped 87%, to $55,000, due to some deliveries where it couldn't recognize revenue, but expects to in the future.

Sales for its branded business, meanwhile, rose 23% to $1.435M for the quarter.

Looking at the longer six-months time frame, overall sales were up 23% to $2.6M. ALO Juice sales declined only 6% in that period (to $487,000 from $520,000) and branded business rose 33% to $2.116M.

