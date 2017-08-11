Facebook linked to photo-sharing app released in China

Facebook (FB +0.4% ) is reportedly in China (where its apps are blocked) with a photo-sharing app, via roundabout means.

The company approved the debut this spring of an app called Colorful Balloons, released through local company Youge Internet Technology in what would be an unprecedented coup.

The app shares look, function and feel with Facebook's Moments app, and the executive director of that company was photographed in a meeting between Facebook and China's government. But Colorful Balloons doesn't show nay hint that it's affiliated with Facebook.

The app will give Facebook a rare chance to see how users in China operate and share on social media platforms, knowledge that's hard to come by for Silicon Valley giants amid ongoing Internet censorship.