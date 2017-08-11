Shell's Appomattox hull sets sail for U.S. Gulf of Mexico

The massive four-column hull of Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDS.A, RDS.B) Appomattox field development project has set sail from South Korea to Texas for completion of construction.

Shell says the fabrication on the deepwater Gulf of Mexico project is now more than 60% complete, and that it can still earn a profit from the 125K-ton platform with oil prices below $50/bbl after cutting costs by more than 20% since the project was sanctioned two years ago.

Shell's deepwater business remains a growth priority, and the company expects its deepwater production to grow to 900K-plus boe/day by 2020 from already discovered, established reservoirs.

Shell says Appomattox remains on track to start producing oil by the end of this decade and is expected to add ~175K boe/day to the company’s total production when it reaches peak production.