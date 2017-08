Stocks to watch next week

Key events are scheduled for the companies listed below next week.

Notable earnings reports: Retailers dominate the list this week, led by Target (NYSE:TGT) on August 16 and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) on August 17. Also reporting are Coach (NYSE:COH), Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) on August 14; Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN), Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on August 15; Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), L Brands (NYSE:LB) on August 16; Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Gap (NYSE:GPS) on August 17; Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), Deere (NYSE:DE) on August 18.

Expected IPO filings: Capitol Investment Corp. (Pending:CIC.U).

Go-shop expiration: Rocket Fuel (NASDAQ:FUEL) for the Vector deal.

IPO quiet period expirations: Calyxt (Pending:CLXT) on August 14, Kala Pharmaceuticals (Pending:KALA) on August 14; PetIQ (Pending:PETQ) on August 15.

Secondary offering lockup expirations: Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ:BLUE), Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO), Ziopharm Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP), Loco Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) on August 14; Five Oaks Investment (NYSE:OAKS), Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) on August 15; Advance Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) on August 16; Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO), Indentiv (NASDAQ:INVE), Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) on August 17.

Notable annual meeting: Pangaea Logistics (NASDAQ:PANL) on August 14, Canadian Goose (NYSE:GOOS) on August 15, J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) on August 16.

Special shareholder meetings: Care Capital Properties (NYSE:CCP), FelCor Lodging (NYSE:FCH), RLJ Lodging (NYSE:RLJ) on August 15; Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) on August 17, Albany Molecular Research (NASDAQ:AMRI) on August 18.

Sales and revenue update: Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on August 14.

Credit card charge-off reports: American Express (NYSE:AXP), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Capital One (NYSE:CO), Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Analyst/Investor day: Humana (NYSE:HUM) on August 14; Equifax (NYSE:EFX) on August 15; Progressive (NYSEARCA:PGF), Unisys (NYSE:UIS), IDEXX (NASDAQ:IDXX) on August 16; Rogers Corporation on August 17.

Media watch: A week after the Disney (NYSE:DIS)-Netflix bombshell, media heavyweights gather on August 15 at the Nomura Instinet Media & Telecom conference in NYC. Presenters include Akamai (NASDAQ:AKAM), AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX), AT&T (NYSE:T), CBS (NYSE:CBS), Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), Lions Gate (LGF.A, LGF.B), Sprint (NYSE:S), Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ). Also of interest is a talk by NBA execs with sports a large streaming wildcard.

FDA watch: Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) is expected to find out by August 20 if Adcetis has been accepted for review.

Hedge fund watch: Pershing Square will hold a webcast with investors on August 17. Expect ADP (NASDAQ:ADP) to be knocked around.

Barron's mentions: The cover story warns on a 50% drop for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), while 50% upside is seen for Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) with breakup opportunities in the air. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) land very favorable write-ups. On the flip side, the huge drops from IPO duds Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) catch some attention.

Sources: EDGAR, Bloomberg, Nasdaq.com.