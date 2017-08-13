Trump plans China trade crackdown

President Trump will call for his chief trade adviser on Monday to investigate China's intellectual property practices and forced technology transfers, according to Politico.

He had been expected to order a probe earlier this month, but the action had been postponed as the White House pressed for Chinese cooperation in reining in North Korea's nuclear program.

