Netflix poaches hitmaking producer Rhimes from ABC

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has poached Shonda Rhimes from ABC (NYSE:DIS), stealing away one of Disney's biggest TV hitmakers for a multi-year deal.

Rhimes and her company ShondaLand have had a 15-year relationship with ABC Studios that generated some of the network's longest-running hits, including How to Get Away With Murder, Grey's Anatomy and Scandal.

Netflix has carried older episodes of those series in the U.S. and some international markets. Now it gets a key producer to amp up its original content, as Rhimes will develop new shows and move ShondaLand over (though she'll continue to be involved in her existing ABC shows).

The news follows word that Netflix signed critically acclaimed filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen to make a Western series, as well as signed up David Letterman for new programming.