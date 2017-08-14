Japanese GDP smashes expectations

Japan's economy expanded by a much higher-than-expected 4% in Q2, extending the longest streak of uninterrupted expansion (six quarters) in 11 years.

Growth was driven by robust domestic demand, as consumer spending and capital expenditure both rose at their fastest rates since 2014.

With a rising yen, the benchmark Nikkei fell 1% following the news, as markets reopened after a public holiday last week.

ETFs: DXJ, EWJ, FXY, YCS, DBJP, DFJ, JYN, JOF, DXJS, JPNL, JEQ, HEWJ, EWV, YCL, EZJ, SCJ, JPXN, DXJR, DXJF, DXJH, JHDG, JPN, JPMV, DXJT, FJP, QJPN, HGJP, DXJC, HJPX, GSJY, JPNH, DEWJ, FXJP, HFXJ, DDJP