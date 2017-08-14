Ophthotech's Fovista flunks late-stage in wet AMD; shares down 14% premarket

Ophthotech (NASDAQ:OPHT) slumps 14% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement that a Phase 3 clinical trial, OPH1004, assessing Fovista (pegpleranib), in combination with Eylea (aflibercept) or Avastin (bevacizumab), compared to Eylea or Avastin alone in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) failed to demonstrate a treatment effect.

Specifically, the addition of Fovista did not show a treatment benefit as measured by mean change in visual acuity at month 12. Patients receiving the Fovista combination showed a mean gain of 9.42 letters of vision compared to a mean gain of 9.04 letters in patients receiving either Eylea or Avastin alone (p=0.74).

CEO Glenn Sblendorio says, “This outcome does not affect our strategy as the Company moves forward with multiple ongoing or planned clinical programs in orphan retinal diseases coupled with multiple ongoing or planned clinical trials in back of the eye indications.”

