Zynerba's lead candidate ZYN002 flunks mid-stage study in osteoarthritis-associated knee pain; shares down 29% premarket

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) slumps 29% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement that a Phase 2 clinical trial, STOP, assessing lead product candidate ZYN002 (cannabidiol [CBD] gel) for the treatment of knee pain due to osteoarthritis failed to achieve its primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction from baseline in the weekly mean of the 24-hour worst pain score at week 12 for either dose.

The company says the study did demonstrate statistically valid results on several secondary endpoints, including worst average daily pain scores and a measure of physical function called WOMAC score.

The company plans to meet with the FDA to discuss the data. It intends to advance ZYN002 into Phase 3 development for the indication.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.

