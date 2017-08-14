Taiwan Semiconductor will enter 12nm volume production in Q4

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM) will begin volume production of its 12nm FinFET process chips in Q4, according to a Commercial Times report cited by Digitimes.

The process already has orders from clients including Nvidia’s Volta GPU series and Xavier series processors and MediaTek’s Helio P30 mobile chips.

Taiwan Semiconductor has already started mass production of the 10nm FinFET chips with Apple as the key buyer for the processors used in iPad Pro models and the A11 chips powering the upcoming iPhones.

Production of the 10nm and 12nm chips expected to push Taiwan Semiconductor’s Q4 sales to about $8.9B to $9B.

Taiwan Semiconductor shares are up 2.26% .

