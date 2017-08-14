Amarin's REDUCE-IT study to continue as planned; shares ahead 4% premarket

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) is up 4% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement the independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) has completed its preplanned interim review of the REDUCE-IT study and recommends that it continue as planned without modification. Top-line results should be available in Q2/Q3 2018.

REDUCE-IT is a large-scale (8,175 subjects) study assessing whether treatment with Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) reduces major adverse cardiovascular events in patients with elevated triglyceride levels and other cardiovascular risk factors despite being on stable statin therapy.