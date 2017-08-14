Google announces updates to Cloud Speech API

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) announces updates to its Cloud Speech API, which allows companies or developers to integrate the company’s speech recognition tech into third-party products.

The API will now offer timestamps, which can make it easier for users to locate a particular word or phrase within the audio and provides a simultaneous text transcript while listening to the audio.

Maximum audio length is extended from 80 minutes to 180 minutes.

Google also added 30 new languages, bringing the total to 119. The new languages include Swahili, Amharic, Bengali, and Urdu.

