FDA removes clinical hold on CEL-SCI's late-stage study of Multikine in head and neck cancer; shares ahead 58% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap CEL-SCI (NYSEMKT:CVM) is up 58% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement that the FDA has removed the clinical hold on its Phase 3 clinical trial assessing Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin Injection) in patients with head and neck cancer.

The agency suspended the study in May pending revisions to the Investigator Brochure and "Dear Investigator" letter after deviations from the study protocol were identified.

Previously: FDA places CEL-SCI's late-stage Multikine study in head and neck cancer on full clinical hold; shares down 27% premarket (May 24)