Neff informs H&E of better buyout offer

Neff Corp. (NYSE:NEFF) has received a "superior proposal" from a strategic bidder to acquire all outstanding shares of the company for $25 per share in cash.

As a result, Neff has informed H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES), which previously agreed to acquire the firm for $21.07 per share. H&E has certain matching rights, including the right to propose modifications to their merger agreement by the end of the week.

The new bidder has also agreed to pay Neff's $13.2M termination fee to H&E if it goes through with the new deal.