Andeavor Logistics to buy Western Refining Logistics in $1.8B deal

Andeavor Logistics (ANDV, ANDX) agrees to acquire Western Refining Logistics (NYSE:WNRL) for an enterprise value of $1.8B, including debt.

WNRL unitholders will receive 0.5233 ANDX units for each WNRL unit owned, valuing WNRL at $25.28/unit, a 6.4% premium, based on Friday's closing price.

Upon closing, ANDX will issue 78M common units to parent ANDV in exchange for the cancellation of incentive distribution rights.

ANDV, formerly Tesoro, recently closed a deal to buy Western Refining Inc., which included a non-controlling stake in WNRL.

ANDX says its entry into the Permian Basin positions it to capture additional organic growth opportunities, such as the Conan crude oil pipeline system announced last Friday with a ~$225M capital investment.