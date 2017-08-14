Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Kala Pharmaceuticals (Pending:KALA) initiated with Buy rating and $33 (65% upside) price target by Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Initiated with Outperform rating and $46 (130% upside) price target by Wedbush. Shares are up 4% premarket.

Egalet (NASDAQ:EGLT) resumed with Overweight rating and $7 (586% upside) price target by Cantor Fitzgerald. Shares up 8% premarket.

BioDelivery Sciences (NASDAQ:BDSI) resumed with Overweight rating and $4.50 (53% upside) price target by Cantor Fitzgerald. Shares up 3% premarket.

Calyxt (Pending:CLXT) initiated with Outperform rating and $17 (44% upside) price target by Wells Fargo.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) price target raised to $13 (11% upside) by Benchmark citing bullish outlook in Asia and regulatory progress.

