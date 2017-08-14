MGM Resorts preps for Cotai opening

MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) CEO James Murren explains how the company's second property in Macau is aimed at more than just the VIP segment.

"Our strategic plan is built on catering to this tremendously emerging more-affluent Chinese customer, a customer that’s looking for more experimental experiences, not just a selfie moment or a gaming table," Murren tells Bloomberg.

MGM's move to emphasize the wealthy part of the mass market segment at the 1.4K-room Cotai resort is expected to help it boost margins.

MGM Cotai (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY) is due to open in Q4.

Shares of MGM are up 6.1% YTD vs. WYNN +45% and LVS +12%.