FDA accepts Lipocine's resubmitted marketing application for TRT med Tlando, action date February 8, 2018; shares ahead 9% premarket

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) is up 9% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement that the FDA has accepted for review its resubmitted New Drug Application (NDA) seeking approval for TLANDO (formerly LPCN 1021) for testosterone replacement therapy (TRT). The agency's action date is February 8, 2018.

The company received a CRL in June 2016 citing deficiencies in the dosing regimen.

