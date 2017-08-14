Some fret about top in bond market

via Bloomberg

Among the signs of froth: Investment-grade issuance of nearly $1T this year is on pace to break old records, and junk-bond yields of just 5.8% have tumbled to near post-crisis lows. The final cherry may be the long lines late last week to get a piece of Tesla's $1.8B debt offering at relatively puny interest rates.

"People are ignoring the fundamentals and taking a big leap of faith," says Loomis Sales vet Kathleen Gaffney.

Columbia Threadneedle portfolio manager Gene Tannuzzo on the Tesla sale: "Elon Musk is a pretty cool guy but they haven’t figured out how to make money yet and that’s not a lot of yield.”

A big influx of foreign money in the past has marked plenty of tops, and Amundi Pioneer's Ken Monaghan notes overseas cash is no longer interested in Treasurys, but instead investment-grade and high-yield paper.

