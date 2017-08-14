Merck chief quits President's Manufacturing Council on "intolerance" and "extremism"

In a tweet, Merck (NYSE:MRK) CEO Ken Frazier announces that he has resigned from President Trump's American Manufacturing Council as a matter of "personal conscience" saying, "I feel a responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and extremism" adding, "America's leaders must honor our fundamental values clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry and group supremacy, which run counter to the American ideal that all people are created equal."

Update: Taking a very un-Presidential cheap shot, Mr. Trump tweeted: "Now that Ken Frazier of Merck Pharma has resigned from [the Council], he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES!"