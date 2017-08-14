Post-earnings reads on Achushnet

D.A. Davidson lowers its rating on Acushnet (NASDAQ:GOLF) to Neutral from a Buy rating following the golf ball manufacturer's 8% drop in quarterly revenue.

Forward View sticks with a Hold rating on Acushnet and drops its price target to $13 after taking in the Q2 numbers. "Acushnet blamed much of 2Q’s U.S. declines on the weather, but the structural factors cannot be ignored. The company’s retail partners are clearly suffering weakness, and no sporting goods manufacturer wants to see such a reduction in distribution points," notes Forward View.