Nabors Industries to buy Tesco in all-stock deal

Tesco (NASDAQ:TESO) +11.5% premarket after Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) agrees to acquire the Canadian drilling equipment maker in an all-stock deal.

Tesco shareholders will be issued 0.68 NBR common shares for each Tesco share; the deal values Tesco at $4.62/share, a 19% premium to Friday's close, or ~$215M.

NBR says the acquisition will reinforce its position as a leading rig equipment and drilling automation provider by integrating Tesco’s advanced tubular services technology and products into its global rig footprint and drilling services business.