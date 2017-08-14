VMWare announces preliminary Q2 results, updates FY guidance

VMWare (NYSE:VMW) announces preliminary Q2 results and a senior notes offering.

Q2 results: revenue, $1.89B to $1.9B (+11.9% to 12.6% Y/Y; consensus: $1.86B); license revenue, $727M to $737M (+12.9% to 14.4%); GAAP operating margin, 30.5% to 31.1%; diluted EPS, $0.78 to $0.86 (consensus:$1.13).

FY18 guidance increased: revenue, $7.83B (+10%; consensus: $7.62B); license revenue, $3.08B (+10%); GAAP operating margin, 20% to 21%; diluted EPS, $5.08 (consensus: $4.93B).

Additional results will report on August 24.

VMWare also announces a $1B stock repurchase authorization, which adds to the previously announced $1.2B repurchase program for this year.