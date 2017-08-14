Cerecor to divest rights to CERC-501 to Janssen for $25M; shares ahead 24% premarket

Nano cap Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) is up 24% premarket on robust volume in response to the news that it has inked an agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to sell all rights to CERC-501 for $25M. Janssen will assume responsibility for all ongoing clinical trials and any new development and commercialization.

CERC-501 is a selective kappa opioid receptor (KOR) antagonist under development for adjunctive treatment of MDD and substance abuse disorders. KORs are located in areas of the brain involved in reward and stress and are believed to play a key role in mood, stress and addictive disorders.

Previously: Cerecor's CERC-501 flunks mid-stage study; shares off 31% (Dec. 5, 2016)