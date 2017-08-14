Husky Energy to buy Calumet's Wisconsin refinery for $435M

Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF) agrees to acquire a 50K bbl/day capacity refinery in Superior, Wis., from Calumet Specialty Products Partner (NASDAQ:CLMT) for $435M.

With the addition of the Superior refinery, Husky’s total downstream capacity will increase to ~395K bbl/day, including U.S. refining capacity of 275K bbl/day.

Husky says an investment decision to expand asphalt capacity in Lloydminster will be deferred until after 2020, to be considered again as heavy oil production grows.

Following the news, Janney upgraded CLMT to Buy from Neutral with an $8.50 price target, bumped from $6, saying the sale of the Superior refinery is a significant positive, reducing leverage and exposure to fuel margin volatility.