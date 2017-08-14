Anthera's late-stage study of Sollpura to be included in European CF network; shares ahead 9% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Anthera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANTH) is up 9% premarket on increased volume in response to its announcement that its Phase 3 RESULT study assessing Sollpura (liprotamase) for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency due to cystic fibrosis has been approved by the European Cystic Fibrosis Society Clinical Trial Network Executive Committee, a decision that should expedite patient recruitment.

Top-line are expected as early as year-end.

Sollpura is a non-porcine pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT) containing a proprietary engineered cross-linked formulation of crystalline lipase, crystalline protease and amorphous amylase. The company says its solubility and stability offers a more patient-friendly alternative for those who cannot swallow multiple pills or require gastric tubes in order to maintain their nutritional health.

