DRAM stocks moving as Samsung prepares to raise Q4 prices

Notable Calls cites an Economic Daily News report that Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) will raise mobile DRAM prices by 10% to 20% in Q4 versus the flat pricing in Q3.
Other key DRAM players: SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF, OTC:HXSCL) shares are up over 6%, Nanya shares up 3%, and Micron (NASDAQ:MU) shares up 0.04%.
DRAM pricing tends to go up around the holiday season but this year will have a tighter supply due to Micron's two-week plant shutdown in July, which might have reduced supply by 50K wafers.
