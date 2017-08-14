DRAM stocks moving as Samsung prepares to raise Q4 prices

Notable Calls cites an Economic Daily News report that Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) will raise mobile DRAM prices by 10% to 20% in Q4 versus the flat pricing in Q3.

Other key DRAM players: SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF, OTC:HXSCL) shares are up over 6% , Nanya shares up 3% , and Micron (NASDAQ:MU) shares up 0.04% .

DRAM pricing tends to go up around the holiday season but this year will have a tighter supply due to Micron's two-week plant shutdown in July, which might have reduced supply by 50K wafers.

