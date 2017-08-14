Stocks jump at the open as North Korea tensions ease a bit

Stocks are off to a strong start, looking to recoup some of last week's losses, after U.S. officials attempted to tone down tensions over the weekend, saying the U.S. is committed to a diplomatic solution to North Korea's nuclear program; Dow +0.6% , S&P +0.8% , Nasdaq +0.9% .

All sectors are trading in the green, with techs (+1.1%) and financials (+1.1%) groups pacing the early advance.

European markets generally have moved in tandem with Wall Street throughout the geopolitical uncertainty, falling alongside U.S. stocks last week and trading higher this morning, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.6% , France's CAC +1.1% and Germany's DAX +1.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.9% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.9% .

Safe-haven assets are trading lower, with gold -0.5% at $1,286.90/oz., the Japanese yen slipping vs. the U.S. dollar, and U.S. Treasury prices dropping; the benchmark 10-year yield is 2 bps higher at 2.22%.

U.S. crude oil +0.2% at $48.94/bbl.

Today's economic calendar is empty but several notable economic reports are due later in the week, including tomorrow's report on July retail sales.