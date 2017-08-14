Traders sold the rip in the VIX

The spike in volatility last week was met with selling by ETF investors, with the iPath VIX ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) seeing an outflow of $69M on Friday.

The ProShares Ultra Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) saw a weekly outflow of $237M, or 59% of its market cap, as traders cashed in on a 45% five-day move higher. Meanwhile, that fund's opposite - the ProShares Short-VIX ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) - took in nearly $300M of new cash.

Source: Bloomberg's Ye Xie

ETFs: VXX, UVXY, XIV, TVIX, SVXY, VIXY, ZIV, VXZ, VIXM, VMAX, VIIX, XVZ, CVOL, VMIN, XXV, TVIZ, IVOP, VIIZ