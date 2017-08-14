Fresh analyst takes on Tesla

Morgan Stanley boosts its price target on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to $317 from $305 on a higher expectation for Model 3 deliveries this year and a raised level of comfort with long-term investments. "Capex spend is certainly eye-watering, but not unequivocally concerning, as we continue to believe Tesla's charging infrastructure is a critical competitive advantage," writes analyst Adam Jonas.

Baird takes his price target on Tesla to $411 from $368. "In our opinion, TSLA isn’t a good short headed into the Model 3 ramp as we continue to believe upcoming catalysts will drive shares higher," advises analyst Ben Kallo. The EV automaker is a top pick for 2017 at the firm.

Oppenheimer has its eyes on the "watershed moment" bond offering from Tesla, observing the nearly investment grade pricing despite the financial pressures.

Sources: Bloomberg and CNBC's Carl Quintanilla.