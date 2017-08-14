Spectrum's additional late-stage study of apaziquone in bladder cancer underway; shares up 5%

The first patient has been enrolled in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals' (SPPI +5.1% ) Phase 3 clinical trial assessing Qapzola (apaziquone) in patients with low-to-intermediate risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer as a surgical adjuvant in patients undergoing TURBT (transurethral resection of the bladder tumor).

The company received a CRL in November 2016 citing the need to conduct another late-stage study.

The primary endpoint of the 425-subject study is time to recurrence in up to five year. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is January 2020.

Apaziquone is a prodrug that is activated by certain enzymes that are over-expressed in bladder cancer cells. The activation renders it a highly cytotoxic alkylating agent.

Previously: FDA rejects Spectrum Pharma's NDA for QAPZOLA (Nov. 18, 2016)