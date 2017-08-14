AMD announces commercial launch of Radeon graphics cards

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) announces the commercial launch of its Radeon RX Vega graphics cards at global e-tail outlets.

The Radeon RX Vega 64 air-cooled cards retail for $499.

Limited edition Radeon Packs also available with the Black Pack containing the Radeon RX Vega 64 for $599 and the Aqua Pack featuring the Radeon RX Vega 64 Liquid Cooled Edition for $699.

The Radeon RX Vega 56 graphics cards will launch on August 28 for $399.

AMD shares are up 4.58% .

