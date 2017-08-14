Antero Midstream GP upgraded Buy at Stifel

Antero Midstream GP (AMGP +1.7% ) is upgraded to Buy from Hold with a $23 price target at Stifel following continued weakness in the shares.

Stifel says AMGP offers investors potentially the best investment option for those seeking to benefit from the growth of Appalachia production and associated infrastructure.

The firm sees AMGP as effectively a levered play on underlying growth at Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM), and it anticipates the shares have a broader investor base given investors receive a 1099 compared to the K-1 associated with the standard MLP investment.

Source: Briefing.com