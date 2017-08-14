Impact on Netflix from Disney loss seen as minimal

Surveys conducted by Piper Jaffray indicate that subscriber loss at Netflix (NFLX +0.1% ) due to the loss of Disney content could be minimal.

80% of Netflix users said they spend less than 10% of their time viewing Disney content, while less than 5% spend more than 40% of their time watching Disney shows or movies. PJ thinks those results indicate subscriber loss won't be a major factor.

Shares of Netflix fell about 5% last week off the Disney news.

