Aramco-Dow Sadara JV commissions last plant of Saudi petrochem complex

Saudi Aramco says the Sadara Chemical joint venture with Dow Chemical (DOW +0.5% ) has commissioned the last plant at its petrochemicals complex in Jubail, Saudi Arabia.

Aramco says the toluene diisocyanate unit began production this week while the dinitro toluene and toluene diamine started operations in April; TDI is used primarily in the production of flexible polyurethane foam for furniture, mattresses and car seats.

Sadara has been announcing the start-up of new plants in the $20B complex, which is one of the world's largest petrochemical plants; many products from the facility are produced in Saudi Arabia for the first time, as the world's largest oil exporter moves downstream.