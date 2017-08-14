JD.com -3.5% despite solid beat for Q2

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is 3.5% lower following a Q2 earnings report that beat expectations on top and bottom lines with strong revenue growth, but indicated some quarterly slowdown ahead.

The company swung to a net loss from continuing operations of 287M yuan (about $42.3M), from a year-ago gain of 127.6M yuan. But net income on a non-GAAP basis rose 59% to 976.5M yuan (about $144.1M.).

Non-GAAP operating margin was just 0.6%, however.

Operating cash flow rose more than sixfold to 26.6B yuan ($3.9B), and free cash flow was up 214% to 28.9B yuan ($4.3B).

For Q3, it's guiding to revenues of 81.8B yuan to 84.2B yuan (growth of 36-40% Y/Y); in line with consensus for 82.49B yuan but representing a sequential drop of 9.7-12.2%.

