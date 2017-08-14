FDA signs off on endpoint for Reata's mid-stage study of omaveloxolone in rare inherited nerve disorder; shares up 3%

Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA +2.7% ) announces that the FDA has agreed that a rating scale called mFARS (modified Friedreich's Ataxia Rating Scale) is an acceptable endpoint for the second part of its Phase 2 clinical trial, MOXIe, assessing omaveloxolone in patients with Friedreich's Ataxia (FA), a rare inherited nervous system disorder characterized by impaired muscle coordination that worsens over time. The company believes the endpoint presents the opportunity of full approval if the results are robust.

Part 2 of MOXIe (the first part was a dose-escalation study) will randomize ~100 FA patients who will either receive 150 mg of omaveloxolone or placebo. The primary endpoint will be the change from baseline in mFARS at week 48 compared to placebo.

Dosing should commence later this year. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is February 2019.