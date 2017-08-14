BP starts gas production from Juniper project offshore Trinidad

BP (BP) says it has started gas production from its Juniper project offshore Trinidad & Tobago, the company's fifth of seven major upstream projects it expects to come online in 2017.

BP says the $2B Juniper gas platform is the largest new project brought into production in Trinidad for several years and the second major project the company has started there this year; Juniper produces gas from the Corallita and Lantana fields, which BP expects will total ~590M cf/day.

The start-up news comes on the same day BP says the Persephone project offshore Australia, 17% owned by BP and operated by Woodside Petroleum, also achieves first gas; BP expects the field to contribute ~48M cf/day net to the company.