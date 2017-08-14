Procter & Gamble digs in for board fight

Procter & Gamble (PG +0.5% ) issues a letter to shareholders asking them to vote against the bid by Trian Fund Management and Nelson Peltz to land a board seat.

"Mr. Peltz does not bring any new or needed skills to our Board. We believe that adding him to the Board would derail the very significant value creation progress we are making," reads the P&G missive.

The company's annual meeting is expected to occur in October.