Erin Energy starts drilling at Oyo well off Nigeria

Erin Energy (ERN +8.3% ) is on the move after announcing the start of drilling of the Oyo-9 well offshore Nigeria, despite a dispute with Malaysian offshore contractor Bumi Armada.

ERN expects the well to take ~62 days to drill and complete, with the tie-in of the well to the floating production, storage and offloading unit for the start of production anticipated late in Q4; the well is expected to add 6K-7K boe/day to the field’s current production.

ERN has been in dispute with the Malaysian contractor over delays in bareboat charter payments due by ERN as well as irregular payments on the operations and maintenance contract; ERN recently was allowed to flow its Oyo field oil into cargo tanks of the FPSO despite the debts.