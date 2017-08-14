Apple suppliers Inventec, Foxconn benefit from upcoming launches

Inventec (OTC:IVCJF) subsidiary Inventec Appliances says it will start shipping Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) HomePod smart speaker late this year, which matches Apple’s December launch date.

Fubon Securities analyst Arthur Liao predicts Inventec will ship 500K units of HomePod in 2017 and that the late-launching device will contribute less than 1% of the company’s revenues.

Next year, the company will have to split HomePod orders with Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCPK:HNHAF, OTCPK:HNHAY), or Foxconn, likely due to Apple’s dislike for relying on one supplier.

Digitimes reports that Foxconn’s July consolidated revenues were $10.62B, down slightly sequentially but up 7.53% on the year.

Foxconn’s revenues are expected to increase this month and peak in Q4 with those growths tied to the upcoming iPhone launch.

