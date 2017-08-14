MFS Investment Management monthly distributions goes ex-dividend tomorrow

MFS California Municipal...

MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEMKT:CCA) - $0.0445.

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) - $0.0624.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) - $0.0315.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) - $0.0250.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) - $0.0225.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) - $0.0226.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) - $0.0323.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) - $0.0395.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) - $0.0448.

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) - $0.0330.

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) - $0.0504.

Payable Aag. 31; for shareholders of record Aug. 17; ex-div Aug. 15.

