Vale considers speeding listing in strictest Brazil market

Vale (VALE +1.2% ) says stronger than expected shareholder support for its stock conversion plan could prompt it to accelerate the listing of common shares in Brazil's strictest market segment and lure a boarder base of investors, depending on how it can convince preferred holdouts to convert their shares.

While Vale expected to join the São Paulo Stock Exchange's Novo Mercado by 2020, it could come sooner because "there was overwhelming support from shareholders, which could facilitate the migration" to a single, common share framework, CEO Fabio Schvartsman said in a conference call today.

Schvartsman also said the company was not considering using cash to buy back stock from investors who failed to swap their preferred shares into common shares.