Goldman Sachs recommends growth stocks Nvidia, Autodesk

Goldman Sachs U.S. equity strategist David Kostin advises clients to buy growth stocks like Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), per CNBC.

Kostin recommends the strategy because the higher interest rates next year could slow earnings expansion and enhance the value of growth stocks.

Kostin created a basket containing companies that allocate 90% of cash flow from operations to growth initiatives over the past three years.

Tech basket members, with YTD Return (and 3-yr growth investment ratio): Amazon, 28% (99%); Nvidia, 55% (105%); and Autodesk, 42% (161%).

Meanwhile, Argus reiterates its Buy rating, calling the selloff overdone.

Nvidia shares are up 5.82% .

Autodesk shares are up 0.89% .

